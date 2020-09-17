CDC recommends wearing masks on any public transit

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC issues new guidance, advises travelers on public transportation to wear a mask



As the U.S. surpassed 220,000 COVID-19 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance about wearing masks while traveling. Credit: USA Today Travel (Domestic) Duration: 00:51 Published 15 hours ago Cruise Lines Willing To Follow 74 'Best Practices'



Lynne Sladky/AP The 65-page report outlines what cruise lines are willing to do in order to set sail again, including requiring proof of a negative coronavirus test and masks being required on board... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on September 23, 2020 Pres. Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks



President Donald Trump is contradicting the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the potential availability of a coronavirus vaccine to the general public and on mask-wearing. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:11 Published on September 17, 2020

Tweets about this