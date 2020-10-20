Global  
 

Jamie Lynn Spears on why she decided to 'hide away' during pregnancy

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
In an interview with Nylon Monday, the "Zoey 101" star Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about her decision to "hide away" during her pregnancy at 16.
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Trying to 'Hide Away for a Little Bit' After Announcing Pregnancy at 16

Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Trying to 'Hide Away for a Little Bit' After Announcing Pregnancy at 16 01:38

 The Zoey 101 alum is now mom to two daughters, Maddie, 12, and Ivey Joan, 2

