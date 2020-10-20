|
NFL power rankings: Packers' meltdown leads to another change at No. 1
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Who rises to top with Seahawks, Steelers and Titans league's lone remaining unbeatens upon completion of Week 6?
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Football League Professional American football league
Taraji P. Henson Splits From Fiancé Kelvin Hayden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak PrescottPlaying without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
USATODAY.com
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan monikerThe NFL's Buffalo Bills applied to trademark the term "Bills Mafia" that was created at a grassroots level by a group of passionate fans.
USATODAY.com
Fox Sports' Joe Buck to call major sports event every day this weekFox Sports' Joe Buck is covering a full slate of major sporting events this week, including the World Series and NFL games on Monday and Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Green Bay Packers National Football League franchise in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Buccaneers rough up Aaron Rodgers, bottle up Packers' explosive offense in routThe highly anticipated duel between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers never materialized, as the Buccaneers defense made quick work of the Packers QB.
USATODAY.com
NFL Week 6 roundtable: Who will be last undefeated team standing?The Packers, Seahawks, Steelers and Titans are the last four unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL. But which one will go the furthest without a loss?
USATODAY.com
NFL predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady v Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers - which quarterback will come out on top?Put your knowledge to the test against NFL experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell and see if you can predict the week six scores.
BBC News
NFL power rankings: Packers claim No. 1 spot, three teams crack top five in aftermath of Chiefs' first lossNew No. 1 surfaces amid massive reshuffle of top five after Kansas City loses for first time since November.
USATODAY.com
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:54Published
Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this