NFL power rankings: Packers' meltdown leads to another change at No. 1

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Who rises to top with Seahawks, Steelers and Titans league's lone remaining unbeatens upon completion of Week 6?
'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak Prescott

 Playing without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
USATODAY.com

Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan moniker

 The NFL's Buffalo Bills applied to trademark the term "Bills Mafia" that was created at a grassroots level by a group of passionate fans.
USATODAY.com

Fox Sports' Joe Buck to call major sports event every day this week

 Fox Sports' Joe Buck is covering a full slate of major sporting events this week, including the World Series and NFL games on Monday and Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Buccaneers rough up Aaron Rodgers, bottle up Packers' explosive offense in rout

 The highly anticipated duel between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers never materialized, as the Buccaneers defense made quick work of the Packers QB.
USATODAY.com

NFL Week 6 roundtable: Who will be last undefeated team standing?

 The Packers, Seahawks, Steelers and Titans are the last four unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL. But which one will go the furthest without a loss?
USATODAY.com

NFL predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady v Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers - which quarterback will come out on top?

 Put your knowledge to the test against NFL experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell and see if you can predict the week six scores.
BBC News

NFL power rankings: Packers claim No. 1 spot, three teams crack top five in aftermath of Chiefs' first loss

 New No. 1 surfaces amid massive reshuffle of top five after Kansas City loses for first time since November.
USATODAY.com

