Senate to vote on PPP reauthorization Tuesday as COVID-19 stimulus deadline nears
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The bill reauthorizes another round of the small business loans but is likely to be blocked by Democrats, who oppose standalone relief bills.
Public–private partnership Public project or service which is financed and operated through a partnership of government and one or more private sector companies
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
