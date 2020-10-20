Senate to vote on PPP reauthorization Tuesday as COVID-19 stimulus deadline nears

‘AAI now Airport Authority of Adani’, says Congress; BJP defends privatization



Congress lashed out at the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha over its plans to privatise airports in the country. Congress MP KC Venugopal hit out at the Centre over the airport privatisation drive in which 6 airports have been handed out to the Adani Group. He alleged that norms were twisted to favour the group and said that this is nothing but a scam in the garb of the PPP model. He alleged that the government is spreading the red carpet for monopolization of airports. ‘Adani group has won bids to operate and develop 6 airports. There's clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. The government ignored advice of some of its own ministries and departments. Changes in the norms were enabled for Adani Group to win all 6 bids,’ Venugopal said. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao hit back at Venugopal and said that the Modi government wants the aviation sector to be accessible, safe and affordable for all sections and not just the rich. He added that the aviation sector had grown tremendously under the Modi government and added that India has the fastest growing aviation sector in the world. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:57 Published on January 1, 1970