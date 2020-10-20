Global  
 

Senate to vote on PPP reauthorization Tuesday as COVID-19 stimulus deadline nears

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The bill reauthorizes another round of the small business loans but is likely to be blocked by Democrats, who oppose standalone relief bills.
