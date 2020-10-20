The influence of protests and armed groups on the US election campaign
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Some commentators believe the violent activities of armed miltia groups is influencing the US election campaign. There have been a series of incidents connected with these groups, despite their lack of a connection to actual law enforcement.
Various armed groups marched through downtown Louisville, KY on Saturday (September 5th) saying they wanted to protect buildings from a paramilitary group they claimed had threatened to set fire to the..