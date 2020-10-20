Global  
 

The influence of protests and armed groups on the US election campaign

euronews Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Some commentators believe the violent activities of armed miltia groups is influencing the US election campaign. There have been a series of incidents connected with these groups, despite their lack of a connection to actual law enforcement.
