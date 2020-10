Two-star Marine general fired after allegations he used a racial slur around subordinates Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

A Marine told Stars and Stripes, which first reported details of the allegations, that Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary overheard the n-word in a rap song during physical training and repeated it in front of junior Marines, asking how they would feel if he said it. The conversation stunned Black and Latino Marines, the paper said. 👓 View full article

