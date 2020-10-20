Boris Johnson's administration suffers heavy defeat after peers condemn 'law-breaking' Brexit legislation

Health minister swears in Lords debate



Health minister Lord Bethell could be heard swearing during a debate in the House of Lords after suffering technical issues as he gave a statement to the House. Lords took a short recess to allow Lord Bethell to resolve technical issues, but when he struggled during a second attempt to deliver his speech he was caught saying "oh for f**k sake" before Tory whip Baroness Penn stepped in to complete the speech.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29 Published now