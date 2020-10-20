Global  
 

Boris Johnson's administration suffers heavy defeat after peers condemn 'law-breaking' Brexit legislation

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Boris Johnson's administration suffers heavy defeat after peers condemn 'law-breaking' Brexit legislationBoris Johnson's administration suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords as peers vowed to reject the "morally wrong" and "illegal" Brexit legislation that enables minister to break international law. ......
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like?

Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like? 01:38

 Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?

Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson shuts down Greater Manchester

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict coronavirus restrictions on England's second-largest city Tuesday, after talks with officials in Greater..
New Zealand Herald
Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3 [Video]

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million sum as he announced the newrestrictions at a Downing Street press conference, money intended to implementand enforce the new rules.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
PM defends funding for Tier 3 regions [Video]

PM defends funding for Tier 3 regions

Boris Johnson has defended the funding given to regions in Tier 3 Covid alert level, following a breakdown in negotiations with local leaders in Greater Manchester. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Covid: Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3 restrictions from Friday

 Boris Johnson says he "regrets" a deal over financial support could not be reached with local leaders.
BBC News

Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal [Video]

Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi insists the door is still open for a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period, but the EU needs to consider the UK as a "true sovereign" and engage like it has done with Norway and Canada. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Brexit Countdown: 72 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 72 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position [Video]

Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European Council summit, he told MPs:“There’s no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks withthis position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer tofinding a workable solution.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

House of Lords Upper house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

House of Lords votes down controversial Internal Market Bill [Video]

House of Lords votes down controversial Internal Market Bill

The Government has suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords over Brexitlegislation that enables ministers to break international law. Peers backed a"regret" amendment, condemning the disputed provisions in the UK InternalMarket Bill

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

John Sentamu peerage 'imminent' amid House of Lords row

 The UK's first black archbishop was not automatically ennobled when he retired earlier this year.
BBC News
Sir Ian Botham makes Lords appearance after ‘rain stops play’ delay [Video]

Sir Ian Botham makes Lords appearance after ‘rain stops play’ delay

England cricketing hero Sir Ian Botham has made his first appearance at adifferent kind of Lords – but only after “rain stopped play”. Lord Bothamdonned the traditional scarlet and ermine-trimmed robe for his brief formalintroduction ceremony as a peer in the House of Lords.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Health minister swears in Lords debate [Video]

Health minister swears in Lords debate

Health minister Lord Bethell could be heard swearing during a debate in the House of Lords after suffering technical issues as he gave a statement to the House. Lords took a short recess to allow Lord Bethell to resolve technical issues, but when he struggled during a second attempt to deliver his speech he was caught saying "oh for f**k sake" before Tory whip Baroness Penn stepped in to complete the speech. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

UK must prepare for 'no deal' Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson

UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson

The UK wants an EU trade deal like the bloc’s pact with Canada, but talks have stalled before the UK’s final divorce.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

EU leaders have committed to continuing negotiations on a post-Brexit dealwith the UK despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a halt to talks withBrussels on a free trade agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

The DUP’s Nigel Dodds has taken his seat in the Lords

 The deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Nigel Dodds has taken his seat in the House of Lords.
Belfast Telegraph

NFU president meets Boris Johnson to debate food standards

NFU president meets Boris Johnson to debate food standards MPs recently voted down a House of Lords amendment designed to protect UK farmers from cheap imports
Cornish Guardian


