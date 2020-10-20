|
Boris Johnson's administration suffers heavy defeat after peers condemn 'law-breaking' Brexit legislation
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Boris Johnson's administration suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords as peers vowed to reject the "morally wrong" and "illegal" Brexit legislation that enables minister to break international law. ......
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson shuts down Greater ManchesterBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict coronavirus restrictions on England's second-largest city Tuesday, after talks with officials in Greater..
New Zealand Herald
Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
PM defends funding for Tier 3 regions
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:31Published
Covid: Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3 restrictions from FridayBoris Johnson says he "regrets" a deal over financial support could not be reached with local leaders.
BBC News
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:28Published
Brexit Countdown: 72 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
House of Lords Upper house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom
House of Lords votes down controversial Internal Market Bill
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
John Sentamu peerage 'imminent' amid House of Lords rowThe UK's first black archbishop was not automatically ennobled when he retired earlier this year.
BBC News
Sir Ian Botham makes Lords appearance after ‘rain stops play’ delay
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
Health minister swears in Lords debate
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29Published
