Danish submarine killer Peter Madsen recaptured after prison escape
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
COPENHAGEN — Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison. Madsen forced his way out of the prison, located just outside of Copenhagen, using objects...
Peter Madsen
Prison break: Submarine murderer Peter Madsen caught by armed officersDanish submarine killer Peter Madsen took a female psychologist hostage and then escaped from prison in Copenhagen on Tuesday, keeping police at bay for nearly..
New Zealand Herald
Submarine killer recaptured after prison escape
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Man convicted of murdering reporter on submarine briefly escapes jailFew details available on short-lived escape of Peter Madsen, Dane sentenced to life for grisly killing of Kim Wall on his homemade sub.
CBS News
Danish submarine killer Madsen 'caught in prison escape'Police have arrested a man and Danish media say it was Peter Madsen, jailed for life in 2018.
BBC News
