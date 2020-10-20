Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Danish submarine killer Peter Madsen recaptured after prison escape

WorldNews Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Danish submarine killer Peter Madsen recaptured after prison escapeCOPENHAGENPeter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison. Madsen forced his way out of the prison, located just outside of Copenhagen, using objects...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Submarine killer Peter Madsen reportedly escapes from prison with bomb threat

Submarine killer Peter Madsen reportedly escapes from prison with bomb threat 00:38

 Submarine killer Peter Madsen reportedly escapes from prison with bomb threat

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Peter Madsen Peter Madsen

Prison break: Submarine murderer Peter Madsen caught by armed officers

 Danish submarine killer Peter Madsen took a female psychologist hostage and then escaped from prison in Copenhagen on Tuesday, keeping police at bay for nearly..
New Zealand Herald
Submarine killer recaptured after prison escape [Video]

Submarine killer recaptured after prison escape

Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Man convicted of murdering reporter on submarine briefly escapes jail

 Few details available on short-lived escape of Peter Madsen, Dane sentenced to life for grisly killing of Kim Wall on his homemade sub.
CBS News

Danish submarine killer Madsen 'caught in prison escape'

 Police have arrested a man and Danish media say it was Peter Madsen, jailed for life in 2018.
BBC News

Copenhagen Copenhagen Capital city of Denmark

Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen resigns over sexual harassment allegations [Video]

Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen resigns over sexual harassment allegations

The Mayor of Copenhagen, Frank Jensen, has resigned and admitted to allegations of sexual harassment, as a delayed #MeToo movement sweeps Denmark.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:01Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police surround and capture submarine murderer Peter Madsen after he escaped jail – video [Video]

Police surround and capture submarine murderer Peter Madsen after he escaped jail – video

Peter Madsen, a Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine, escaped the suburban Copenhagen jail where he is serving a life sentence – but was..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:02Published
Submarine killer caught after prison escape [Video]

Submarine killer caught after prison escape

Danish killer Peter Madsen, who killed a journalist on board his submarine, has been arrested after trying to escape from prison.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Danish submarine killer Madsen caught in prison escape

 Peter Madsen was jailed for life in 2018 for murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldNews24euronewsThe AgeFOXNews.com

Tweets about this