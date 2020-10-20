|
Jeff Bridges announces he was diagnosed with lymphoma
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
(CNN)Acclaimed actor Jeff Bridges announced Monday on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," Bridges tweeted. "I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery." I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020 Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the lymph system, or "tissues and organs that produce,...
