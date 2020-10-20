Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart's Black Friday 2020 deals are about to kick off: Here's what you need to know

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Walmart Black Friday 2020 is nearly upon us and we've got the lowdown on the store's upcoming sales—learn more about the deals to come.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Walmart Walmart American multinational retail chain

Amid tensions with China, India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule

 The Indian government has warned Amazon.com’s local unit and Walmart’s Flipkart that sellers on their platforms are not complying with a rule requiring that..
WorldNews

Black Friday 2020: The best deals to shop from Kohl's, Walmart and more

 To compete with Prime Day 2020, many retailers are running early Black Friday 2020 sales, including Best Buy, Walmart and more—shop the best deals.
USATODAY.com

$190 for AirPods Pro is a fantastic post-Prime Day deal

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

The dust has settled following two days of Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales. Most of the deals are finished, and prices..
The Verge

Walmart CEO: Business Roundtable members have new plans to fight historic racial injustice

 The 208 members of the Business Roundtable have new proposals about what more we can do to move the weight of racism that presses on people of color.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Walmart Just Announced Its Black Friday Plans, With Deals on Home, Electronics, and More [Video]

Walmart Just Announced Its Black Friday Plans, With Deals on Home, Electronics, and More

The retailer is offering big discounts during three events in November.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:40Published
How Walmart, Target And Other Retailers Are Approaching Black Friday [Video]

How Walmart, Target And Other Retailers Are Approaching Black Friday

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, is spreading out its one-day Black Friday deals.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:21Published
Financial Focus for October 14 [Video]

Financial Focus for October 14

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Walmart will not be having a typical Black Friday sale this year. Instead, the retailer is opting..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Ninja’s 4-Quart Air Fryer + Dehydrator falls to $69 shipped today (Reg. $100)

 Walmart is now offering the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF100) for *$69 shipped*. Regularly $100 or so, this model starts at $88 on Amazon right now, is matching...
9to5Toys

Walmart's Black Friday 2020 deals are about to kick off: Here's what you need to know

 Walmart Black Friday 2020 is nearly upon us and we've got the lowdown on the store's upcoming sales—learn more about the deals to come.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mashable9to5Toys

Walmart Accepting Pre-Orders for New iPad Air, Release Date Listed as October 23

 Apple hasn't provided release date information for the new 10.9-inch iPad Air, but Walmart this afternoon began accepting preorders for some models. Stock is...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •bizjournals

Tweets about this

gdinges

Gary Dinges RT @USATODAYmoney: So long, doorbusters. https://t.co/scB9p4Wfi0 2 hours ago

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money So long, doorbusters. https://t.co/scB9p4Wfi0 2 hours ago

lucid_hq

Lucid New Lucid data shows only 25% of polled respondents say they are comfortable shopping indoors for the holidays this… https://t.co/HnFLUKjD5T 3 hours ago

GimenoDimas

Dimas Gimeno The competition between #retailers is fierce on this season, and creativity is the key to stay on top. As I previou… https://t.co/1CEbc4eFeY 5 hours ago

TradeFlo

TradeFlo On the heels of Amazon Prime Day’s success, more Black Friday-like deals are starting: Thanks to Amazon, the holida… https://t.co/KeglXhSzjp 5 hours ago

Colliers_AL

Colliers - Alabama The #BlackFriday Pandemic Makeover | 66% of shoppers said they plan to shop more at local small businesses. Big-box… https://t.co/xj5ubL8m2J 6 hours ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News The competitive prices Amazon, Walmart and Target offer this week may be foreshadowing what's to come on Black Frid… https://t.co/SvwXSr1eGC 17 hours ago

FOX40

FOX40 News Black Friday during COVID-19? Walmart's released ad scans may foretell holiday retail events https://t.co/N4jJDx1mQs 18 hours ago