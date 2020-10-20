Walmart's Black Friday 2020 deals are about to kick off: Here's what you need to know

Gary Dinges RT @USATODAYmoney: So long, doorbusters. https://t.co/scB9p4Wfi0 2 hours ago USA TODAY Money So long, doorbusters. https://t.co/scB9p4Wfi0 2 hours ago Lucid New Lucid data shows only 25% of polled respondents say they are comfortable shopping indoors for the holidays this… https://t.co/HnFLUKjD5T 3 hours ago Dimas Gimeno The competition between #retailers is fierce on this season, and creativity is the key to stay on top. As I previou… https://t.co/1CEbc4eFeY 5 hours ago TradeFlo On the heels of Amazon Prime Day’s success, more Black Friday-like deals are starting: Thanks to Amazon, the holida… https://t.co/KeglXhSzjp 5 hours ago Colliers - Alabama The #BlackFriday Pandemic Makeover | 66% of shoppers said they plan to shop more at local small businesses. Big-box… https://t.co/xj5ubL8m2J 6 hours ago FOX 47 News The competitive prices Amazon, Walmart and Target offer this week may be foreshadowing what's to come on Black Frid… https://t.co/SvwXSr1eGC 17 hours ago FOX40 News Black Friday during COVID-19? Walmart's released ad scans may foretell holiday retail events https://t.co/N4jJDx1mQs 18 hours ago