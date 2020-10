Poll Call: Labor pitches 'second M1' as parties converge on Townsville Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Labor and the LNP are both back in Townsville today as the two major parties try to secure marginal seats on day 16 of the Queensland election campaign. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this