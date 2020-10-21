The 'shocking' impact of COVID-19: Americans, young and old, have lost 2.5 million years of life, Harvard researcher says

Who's Most Likely To Break Social Distancing Guidelines?



New research from Harvard and Calgary Universities have shed new light on who is more or less likely to observe COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. UPI reports more North American and European men, and young adults of both sexes, fail to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines than older adults. The data showed 59% of male respondents said they adhered to local social distancing guidelines, while 69% of female respondents reported doing so.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970