'I am an unwavering patriot': Troy Aikman defends himself after comments criticizing flyover

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Troy Aikman defended himself over comments he made Sunday, saying he loves flyovers but that it was odd there was one before a game with limited fans.
Troy Aikman Says Flyover At NFL Game Was 'Odd' But I Support U.S. Military

 Troy Aikman is speaking out about his "hot mic" comments about a military flyover at an NFL game over the weekend ... saying he was NOT trying to disparage the..
TMZ.com

