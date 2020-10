Fort Wayne police searching for man who tried to kidnap girl on Isleview Cove The Fort Wayne Police Department says a man tried to kidnap a girl on Monday afternoon, Oct. 12 in the 4400 block of Isleview Cove in the North Shores addition of Aboite Township.

Court docs: Bond denied after teen admits to sexually assaulting seven-year-old Chicago girl during e-learning A man was charged with sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl during an online e-learning session, according to police.

Man Facing Charges For Inappropiately Touching 12-Year-Old Girl Adam Stem allegedly inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl over the period of a year according to Kiski Police

Tennessee cops arrest man after girl, 3, kills father playing with a gun A 3-year-old girl in Tennessee accidentally shot and killed her father after cops say she picked up a gun belonging to a man now facing charges in connection...

FOXNews.com 6 days ago





Chicago man, 18, accused of molesting cousin, 7, in online view of girl’s teacher, classmates A Chicago teacher and her young students were shocked last week when they reportedly saw an 18-year-old man molesting a 7-year-old girl as the class participated...

FOXNews.com 6 days ago