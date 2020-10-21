Global  
 

'Legally Blonde': Reese Witherspoon reveals 'bend and snap' was originally a musical number

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
In a virtual "Legally Blonde" cast reunion Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon shared a secret about the bend and snap that devoted fans may not know.
News video: Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR

Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR 02:19

 Reese Witherspoon hosted a virtual 'Legally Blonde' reunion on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel to benefit World Central Kitchen. Plus, they announced when 'Legally Blonde 3' will be hitting theaters.

