Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump ends ’60 Minutes’ interview, attacks Lesley Stahl on Twitter

WorldNews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Trump ends ’60 Minutes’ interview, attacks Lesley Stahl on TwitterWhite House Trump ends ’60 Minutes’ interview, attacks Lesley Stahl on Twitter The president, reportedly frustrated by the line of questioning, said he was considering posting the interview before airtime “for the sake of accuracy in reporting.” President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One at the White House on Tuesday. | Andrew Harnik/AP Photo By MERIDITH MCGRAW 10/20/2020 06:42 PM EDT Updated: 10/20/2020 07:30 PM EDT Link Copied At the White House on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump ended a fiery interview taping with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” proceeded to launch an attack against the interviewer on Twitter for not wearing a mask, and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Kirstie Alley responds to backlash for revealing her vote for Trump, promotes new podcast

Kirstie Alley responds to backlash for revealing her vote for Trump, promotes new podcast 01:04

 Kirstie Alley responds to criticism after supporting President Trump. She also promoted her new podcast, "Kirstie Alley... On the Verge."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump in Pennsylvania: US 'crushing the virus'

 Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was "crushing" the coronavirus. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

President Trump's clash with Lesley Stahl escalates long campaign against reporters

 President Trump's abrupt ending of a '60 Minutes' interview and criticism of Lesley Stahl reflect escalating campaign against reporters, moderators.
USATODAY.com

Minnesota’s ‘biggest Trump supporter’ killed in car crash

 A Lakefield, Minn., man deemed President Donald Trump’s “biggest supporter in Minnesota” was killed in a car crash Monday, reportedly days after meeting..
WorldNews

Even Trump's supporters are tired of hearing from Trump

 Remember when Trump's tendency to "say what he thinks" was his biggest asset? Two weeks from the election, it looks more like his biggest stumbling block. ......
WorldNews

Race for the White House: Trump abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview

 "You have to watch what we do to '60 Minutes.' You'll get such a kick out of it. You're going to get such a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl's not going to be..
New Zealand Herald

Lesley Stahl Lesley Stahl American journalist

Donald Trump leaves contentious '60 Minute' interview with Lesley Stahl, goes on Twitter attack

 Trump abruptly ended his '60 Minutes' interview and skipped a joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence; he also tweeted an attack on Lesley Stahl
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump walks out of "60 Minutes" interview

 The interview, which was taped at the White House, is slated to run on Sunday.
CBS News

Stimulus Deal: Pelosi Reports Progress as McConnell is Against Proposal

 The top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..
NYTimes.com

McConnell Moves to Head Off Stimulus Deal as Pelosi Reports Progress

 The top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..
NYTimes.com

Watergate Led to Reforms. Now, Would-Be Reformers Believe, So Will Trump.

 Among the possibilities are proposals developed by a Justice Department official from the Bush administration and a White House counsel under President Barack..
NYTimes.com

Marine One Marine One Marine Corp helicopters used to transport U.S. President

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

President Donald Trump walked up the steps of the White House, took off hismask and saluted Marine One after being discharged from the Walter ReedNational Military Medical Centre on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published
Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment [Video]

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself [Video]

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Former FBI Agent Breaks Down Political Body Language [Video]

Former FBI Agent Breaks Down Political Body Language

Former FBI agent and body language expert Joe Navarro breaks down the intentional (and unintentional) non-verbals displayed by politicians. Why do some politicians point with their entire hand? What..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 12:30Published
Trump-Biden's second debate to feature a mute button to regulate interruptions|Oneindia News [Video]

Trump-Biden's second debate to feature a mute button to regulate interruptions|Oneindia News

In a bid to avoid the disruptions that marred the first debate, Thursday's debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump touts fracking policy in Pennsylvania rally, says Biden 'will shut it all down'

 President Trump told backers at an Erie, Pa., rally Tuesday night that the battleground state is crucial to his chances of winning re-election, and his stance...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The Wrap

A banana republic for which Trump stands? He demands Barr probe of Bidens

 Ask of Barr: Bidens behind bars
Newsday

Trump Vs Deep State: Will Trump Upend Neocolonial World Order? – OpEd

Trump Vs Deep State: Will Trump Upend Neocolonial World Order? – OpEd Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney released an extraordinary statement on Tuesday, decrying a political scene he said "has moved away from...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this