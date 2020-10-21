|
Trump ends ’60 Minutes’ interview, attacks Lesley Stahl on Twitter
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
White House Trump ends ’60 Minutes’ interview, attacks Lesley Stahl on Twitter The president, reportedly frustrated by the line of questioning, said he was considering posting the interview before airtime “for the sake of accuracy in reporting.” President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One at the White House on Tuesday. | Andrew Harnik/AP Photo By MERIDITH MCGRAW 10/20/2020 06:42 PM EDT Updated: 10/20/2020 07:30 PM EDT Link Copied At the White House on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump ended a fiery interview taping with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” proceeded to launch an attack against the interviewer on Twitter for not wearing a mask, and...
