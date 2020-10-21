Global  
 

Manchester United, Liverpool reportedly part of 'European Premier League'? FIFA, UEFA decline to comment

DNA Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly part of 12 teams from Europe's top five leagues - in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - who are in negotiations to become the founding members of the new competition, dubbed the European Premier League with a provisional start date in 2022. FIFA, football's world governing...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: European Premier League 'FIFA against UEFA'

European Premier League 'FIFA against UEFA' 00:59

 The potential creation of a European Premier League "is FIFA against UEFA", says Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson.

