UEFA Champions League: Marcus Rashford special gives Manchester United thrilling win vs Paris Saint Germain

DNA Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford scored a goal in the 87th minute as Manchester United once again got the better of Paris Saint-Germain in the opening game of the UEFA Champions League as they won the game 2-1. This was the second time in 18 months that Rashford had hurt Paris Saint-Germain, having helped Manchester United beat them 3-1 in...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash 01:55

 Manchester United prepare for PSG

