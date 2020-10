Paine warms up for India series with unbeaten Shield ton Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tim Paine sent a warning to India with a century in the Sheffield Shield, as young star Cameron Green underlined why he is being touted as the next big thing. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this captain blood 17 RT @theagesport: Test captain Tim Paine has sent a warning to India with a century in the Sheffield Shield, as young star Cameron Green und… 50 minutes ago The Age Sport Test captain Tim Paine has sent a warning to India with a century in the Sheffield Shield, as young star Cameron Gr… https://t.co/YI2WKhFDaC 1 hour ago