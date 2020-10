You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 11 hours ago London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital



London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 6 days ago All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels



Following Boris Johnson's announcement of the new Covid alert levels, take alook at key parts of the speech and the reactions of opposition leaders. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 1 week ago

