Tax records show Donald Trump tried to land China projects: Report
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Washington: President Donald Trump spent a decade unsuccessfully pursuing projects in China, operating an office there during his first run for president and forging a partnership with a major government-controlled company, The New York Times reported Tuesday. China is one of only three foreign nations — the others are Britain and Ireland — where Trump maintains a bank account, according to a Times analysis of the president's tax records. The foreign accounts do not show up on Trump's public financial disclosures, where he must list...
