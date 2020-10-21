Global  
 

Tax records show Donald Trump tried to land China projects: Report

WorldNews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Tax records show Donald Trump tried to land China projects: ReportWashington: President Donald Trump spent a decade unsuccessfully pursuing projects in China, operating an office there during his first run for president and forging a partnership with a major government-controlled company, The New York Times reported Tuesday. China is one of only three foreign nations — the others are Britain and Ireland — where Trump maintains a bank account, according to a Times analysis of the president's tax records. The foreign accounts do not show up on Trump's public financial disclosures, where he must list...
 Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60...

