Supreme Court's Pennsylvania mail ballot ruling tees up test for Barrett
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Voting rights advocates expressed cautious optimism after the Supreme Court on Monday left intact Pennsylvania’s mail-ballot extension, but their enthusiasm was tempered by concerns over how the court will approach potential future election disputes. The court’s 4-4 deadlock, which let stand a Pennsylvania court ruling, was a major victory for Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter Trump narrows Biden's lead in Pennsylvania: poll Florida breaks first-day early voting record with 350K ballots cast MORE, at least for now. Polls have shown Biden’s backers are twice as likely to vote by mail than supporters of President...
