Supreme Court's Pennsylvania mail ballot ruling tees up test for Barrett Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Voting rights advocates expressed cautious optimism after the Supreme Court on Monday left intact Pennsylvania's mail-ballot extension, but their enthusiasm was tempered by concerns over how the court will approach potential future election disputes. The court's 4-4 deadlock, which let stand a Pennsylvania court ruling, was a major victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, at least for now. Polls have shown Biden's backers are twice as likely to vote by mail than supporters of President


