Coronavirus stimulus bill, Billboard Latin Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The Senate will vote on a $500B coronavirus stimulus bill, it's the Billboard Latin Music Awards and more news you need to know Wednesday.
Covid-19 coronavirus: McConnell warns White House against relief dealWashington negotiations on a huge Covid-19 relief bill took a modest step forward today, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is..
New Zealand Herald
US Stocks: Stimulus bets drive Wall Street higherWall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help..
WorldNews
Pelosi "optimistic" about relief deal with White House, but Senate GOP remains resistantHouse speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "optimstic" about the prospect of a coronavirus relief deal with the White House, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch..
CBS News
McConnell Moves to Head Off Stimulus Deal as Pelosi Reports ProgressThe top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..
NYTimes.com
