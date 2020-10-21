Global  
 

Coronavirus stimulus bill, Billboard Latin Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The Senate will vote on a $500B coronavirus stimulus bill, it's the Billboard Latin Music Awards and more news you need to know Wednesday.
News video: Enrique Iglesias will be honoured as the Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Enrique Iglesias will be honoured as the Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards 00:58

 Enrique Iglesias will be honoured as the Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Covid-19 coronavirus: McConnell warns White House against relief deal

 Washington negotiations on a huge Covid-19 relief bill took a modest step forward today, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is..
New Zealand Herald

US Stocks: Stimulus bets drive Wall Street higher

 Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help..
WorldNews

Pelosi "optimistic" about relief deal with White House, but Senate GOP remains resistant

 House speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "optimstic" about the prospect of a coronavirus relief deal with the White House, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch..
CBS News

McConnell Moves to Head Off Stimulus Deal as Pelosi Reports Progress

 The top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..
NYTimes.com

Gold, oil, silver price analysis

Gold, oil, silver price analysis Commodities are trading in a tight range today as investors are eagerly waiting for news from the U.S. related to the new stimulus plan. While gold and oil trade...
Invezz

News24.com | Asian markets lifted by stimulus optimism, vaccine hopes

 Asian markets rose Wednesday on signs US lawmakers are edging towards agreeing a new stimulus for the struggling economy, while hopes for a vaccine helped temper...
News24 Also reported by •RTTNewsFXstreet.com

Will A Stimulus Deal Be Reached Before Election Day?

 While negotiations continue over a stimulus plan, President Trump is set to hold a rally in North Carolina Wednesday night, and former President Obama campaigns...
NPR Also reported by •Upworthy

