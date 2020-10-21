Coronavirus stimulus bill, Billboard Latin Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday

Washington negotiations on a huge Covid-19 relief bill took a modest step forward today, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is..

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help..

House speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "optimstic" about the prospect of a coronavirus relief deal with the White House, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch..

The top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..

Stimulus Negotiations Continue On Capitol Hill



Talks for a new coronavirus relief bill continue between Democrats and Republicans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now giving a different take on what the deadline is for a deal. CBS2's Dick Brennan.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:13 Published 12 hours ago

What pandemic stimulus programs do candidates for the 9th Congressional District support most?



Candidates for the 9th Congressional District -- Rep. Bill Keating, Helen Brady and Mike Manley -- all answer a question about which economic stimulus programs they support during the ongoing COVID-19.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 03:21 Published 14 hours ago