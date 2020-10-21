Global  
 

Tony Lewis: UK singer whose band The Outfield made it big in US, dies

BBC News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The London-born frontman and his power-pop band The Outfield scored a major 80s hit with Your Love.
 Tony Lewis, lead singer of the 1980s power pop band The Outfield, died on Oct. 19th at age 62. According to a statement from a spokesperson, Lewis died "suddenly and unexpectedly" near London.

The Outfield Singer Tony Lewis Dead at 62

Tony Lewis, singer for The Outfield, dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly' at 62

 After The Outfield, Lewis later went solo, dropping album "Out of the Darkness" in 2018. An "Unplugged – The Acoustic Sessions," came out in May.
