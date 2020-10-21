|
Tony Lewis: UK singer whose band The Outfield made it big in US, dies
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The London-born frontman and his power-pop band The Outfield scored a major 80s hit with Your Love.
The Outfield Singer Tony Lewis Dead at 62Tony Lewis -- best known as the "Your Love" singer for the British rock band The Outfield -- has died. Tony reportedly died Tuesday near his home in London. The..
Tony Lewis, singer for The Outfield, dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly' at 62After The Outfield, Lewis later went solo, dropping album "Out of the Darkness" in 2018. An "Unplugged – The Acoustic Sessions," came out in May.
