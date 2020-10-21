Tony Lewis: UK singer whose band The Outfield made it big in US, dies

World Champion P V Sindhu on Tuesday said she is in London to work on her nutrition and recovery needs with due consent of her family and coaches, denying...

EU-UK agreement 'within reach' says Barnier while acknowledging that time is running out London wants the EU to begin the process of putting a legal text in order as a way of intensifying progress. Barnier says the EU is ready to do this, and was...

euronews 2 hours ago



