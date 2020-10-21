Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll: Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 7 points in pivotal Pennsylvania

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
A majority of likely Pennsylvania voters also said they do not support adding justices to the Supreme Court.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Suffolk University Suffolk University


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

A Biden Landslide? Some Democrats Can’t Help Whispering

 Democrats are still haunted by the ghosts of 2016. But some are allowing themselves to contemplate a Biden victory big enough to reorder the nation’s politics.
NYTimes.com

US election: Why should we care whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden wins?

 Four years after Donald Trump's election reframed how many nations interacted with the United States, the way that the world's foremost superpower moves forward..
New Zealand Herald

Nigerian forces accused of killing anti-police brutality protesters

 Biden calls on Nigeria's leader and military to "cease the violent crackdown" as protesters claim uniformed men "kept on shooting and shooting at us."
CBS News

Barack Obama to hold first in-person event for Biden

 Former President Barack Obama is returning to Philadelphia on Wednesday for his first in-person 2020 campaign event for Joe Biden In 2016, the man known as one..
WorldNews

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview [Video]

Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview

President Donald Trump campaigned in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday (October 20), telling supporters he needed a second term in the White House to ensure a successful recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published

Trump in Pennsylvania: US 'crushing the virus'

 Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was "crushing" the coronavirus. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

Race for the White House: Trump abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview

 "You have to watch what we do to '60 Minutes.' You'll get such a kick out of it. You're going to get such a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl's not going to be..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US Government Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google [Video]

US Government Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

According to CNN, the Trump administration sued Google on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

19 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Here's what their stories have in common.

 The allegations of women who have accused Trump of unwanted sexual contact share many details, from forced kisses to where and how the incident occurred.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus live updates: CDC cites COVID in report on excess US deaths this year; Melania skips Trump rally over 'lingering cough'

 Health experts urge Idaho governor to take action amid spike. New Orleans Saints to host 3,000 fans. Target to give employee bonuses. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court's Pennsylvania mail ballot ruling tees up test for Barrett

 Voting rights advocates expressed cautious optimism after the Supreme Court on Monday left intact Pennsylvania’s mail-ballot extension, but their enthusiasm..
WorldNews

Supreme Court allows Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day

 The Supreme Court denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans, who sought to stop the state from being able to count mail-in ballots received up to three days..
CBS News

Fact check: Senate Republicans moving to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee but blocked Obama's

 A claim addressing the double standard for consideration of the two presidents' Supreme Court nominees was correct on substance, off on timing.
USATODAY.com
GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority [Video]

GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority

Republicans are running short on time, money and options to stop Democrats from winning a majority of seats in the U.S. Senate, in an election that is now only two weeks away. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Spends Night In Critical Pennsylvania [Video]

President Trump Spends Night In Critical Pennsylvania

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published
Trump Turns Up The Attacks, Obama Set To Make An Appearance [Video]

Trump Turns Up The Attacks, Obama Set To Make An Appearance

The president went after "60 Minutes" and told supporters in Pennsylvania the nation will overcome the coronavirus pandemic soon. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published
Microphones will be muted for portions of final presidential debate [Video]

Microphones will be muted for portions of final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off during portions of the final presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump's Nominee Barrett Says Supreme Court 'Can't Control' a President

 President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday said it is an "open question" as to whether Trump could pardon himself while adding...
Newsmax Also reported by •WorldNewsNews24PinkNewsSBSThe AgeUpworthyNPR

News24.com | Kamala Harris, fellow Democrats target Trump Supreme Court nominee on Obamacare

 Democratic senators including Kamala Harris have painted US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a threat to the Obamacare...
News24 Also reported by •Japan TodaySBSNPR

Supreme Court Ends Democratic Lawmakers' Anti-Corruption Lawsuit Against Trump

 The Supreme Court on Tuesday put an end to a lawsuit brought by congressional Democrats that accused President Donald Trump of violating anti-corruption...
Newsmax Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this

1Truthkeeper

Oksana Yonan Free speech and the struggle against misinformation ahead of 2020 election https://t.co/IrLaannuFr via @YouTube 13 hours ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Free speech and the struggle against misinformation ahead of 2020 election https://t.co/EgaNSMOEVp 18 hours ago

JuliaKhachatry1

Julia Khachatryan @SaschaDueerkop Interesting analyses , I always ask azeries why don't they struggle against dictatorship, for their… https://t.co/rKj6r9Su0U 2 days ago

AllanSKF

AllanSF @virginiabelle76 Serious Q, and one I struggle with. What about hate speech? Do you censor hate speech as you could… https://t.co/WFRCVkHHxl 6 days ago