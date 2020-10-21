|
USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll: Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 7 points in pivotal Pennsylvania
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
A majority of likely Pennsylvania voters also said they do not support adding justices to the Supreme Court.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Suffolk University
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
A Biden Landslide? Some Democrats Can’t Help WhisperingDemocrats are still haunted by the ghosts of 2016. But some are allowing themselves to contemplate a Biden victory big enough to reorder the nation’s politics.
NYTimes.com
US election: Why should we care whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden wins?Four years after Donald Trump's election reframed how many nations interacted with the United States, the way that the world's foremost superpower moves forward..
New Zealand Herald
Nigerian forces accused of killing anti-police brutality protestersBiden calls on Nigeria's leader and military to "cease the violent crackdown" as protesters claim uniformed men "kept on shooting and shooting at us."
CBS News
Barack Obama to hold first in-person event for BidenFormer President Barack Obama is returning to Philadelphia on Wednesday for his first in-person 2020 campaign event for Joe Biden In 2016, the man known as one..
WorldNews
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:37Published
Trump in Pennsylvania: US 'crushing the virus'Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was "crushing" the coronavirus. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Race for the White House: Trump abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview"You have to watch what we do to '60 Minutes.' You'll get such a kick out of it. You're going to get such a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl's not going to be..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US Government Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
19 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Here's what their stories have in common.The allegations of women who have accused Trump of unwanted sexual contact share many details, from forced kisses to where and how the incident occurred.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus live updates: CDC cites COVID in report on excess US deaths this year; Melania skips Trump rally over 'lingering cough'Health experts urge Idaho governor to take action amid spike. New Orleans Saints to host 3,000 fans. Target to give employee bonuses. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Supreme Court's Pennsylvania mail ballot ruling tees up test for BarrettVoting rights advocates expressed cautious optimism after the Supreme Court on Monday left intact Pennsylvania’s mail-ballot extension, but their enthusiasm..
WorldNews
Supreme Court allows Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted after Election DayThe Supreme Court denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans, who sought to stop the state from being able to count mail-in ballots received up to three days..
CBS News
Fact check: Senate Republicans moving to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee but blocked Obama'sA claim addressing the double standard for consideration of the two presidents' Supreme Court nominees was correct on substance, off on timing.
USATODAY.com
GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:17Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this