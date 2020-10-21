|
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Among Us game watched by 400,000
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
More than 400,000 watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play Among Us - one of the most-watched streams ever.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York
AOC Starts Twitch Account to Play Among Us and ‘Get Out the Vote’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
AOC’s debut Twitch stream is one of the biggest everRepresentative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to being chosen to be an impostor during her first live-streamed round of Among Us, moments after saying she hoped..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this