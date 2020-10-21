Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Among Us game watched by 400,000

BBC News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
More than 400,000 watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play Among Us - one of the most-watched streams ever.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: AOC will play Among Us with Twitch streamers to encourage voting

AOC will play Among Us with Twitch streamers to encourage voting 00:53

 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to play Among Us and she’s already been getting requests from prominent Twitch streamers.The congresswoman voiced her interest in playing the party game on Twitch to encourage people to vote.Streamers began flooding into AOC’s mentions immediately and offering her a...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York

AOC Starts Twitch Account to Play Among Us and ‘Get Out the Vote’ [Video]

AOC Starts Twitch Account to Play Among Us and ‘Get Out the Vote’

United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is moving online to inspire gamers to vote.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

AOC’s debut Twitch stream is one of the biggest ever

 Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to being chosen to be an impostor during her first live-streamed round of Among Us, moments after saying she hoped..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

AOC’s debut Twitch stream quickly becomes one of platform’s most-viewed

 Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar attracted an audience of nearly half a million people Tuesday night by playing the viral video game Among Us on...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this