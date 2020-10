WASHINGTON (AP) — Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic,...

Purdue Pharma Reaches $8B Opioid Deal With Justice Department Over Oxycontin Sales Critics say the settlement doesn't hold company executives or members of the Sackler family accountable for their aggressive marketing of Oxycontin which helped...

NPR 44 minutes ago