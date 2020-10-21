Kim Kardashian Snubs Kanye West: He Doesn't Make Me Happy! Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Despite her somewhat tone deaf complaints about her birthday party being ruined , we wish Despite her somewhat tone deaf complaints about her birthday party being ruined , we wish Kim Kardashian a happy birthday! But from the looks of things, turning 40 may be going awkwardly for her when it comes to her marriage. On Tuesday, Kim shared a family photo -- from Kanye's ranch in Wyoming no less. In the photo, the subjects are all sitting on a fence, likely for the aesthetic rather than to convey some sort of symbolism. {"@context":"http://schema.org","@type":"VideoObject","@id":"https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/videos/kanye-west-decries-abortion-culture-says-kim-kardashian-almost-k/","name":" Kanye West Decries \"Abortion Culture,\" Says Kim Kardashian Almost Killed North's... 👓 View full article

