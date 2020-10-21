Global  
 

France ramps up anti-extremism campaign in wake of beheading

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
France ramps up anti-extremism campaign in wake of beheadingFrench President Emmanuel Macron wearing a face mask delivers a speech at the end of a visit about the fight against separatism at the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture headquarters in Bobigny, near Paris, Oct. 20, 2020. Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Tuesday to intensify a clampdown on Islamist extremism in France days after the country was stunned by the beheading of a history teacher in a quiet Paris suburb. Police have carried out dozens of raids and the government has ordered the six-month closure of a mosque and plans to dissolve a group that supports Palestinian militant group Hamas. "Our fellow citizens expect actions," Macron said during a visit to a Paris suburb....
