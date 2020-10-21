Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police investigate attack on antique artworks on Berlin's Museum Island

WorldNews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Police investigate attack on antique artworks on Berlin's Museum IslandBERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin police are investigating an attack that caused extensive damage to works of art and artefacts displayed at three locations on the German capital's Museum Island. Confirming earlier media...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Museum Island Museum Island

Mysterious Berlin attack targets 70 museum artefacts

 The attack took place on the German capital's Museum Island and took over two weeks to come to light.
BBC News

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

WW2 crashed bomber: Dental records to be used to identify airmen

 The Short Stirling bomber was shot down and crashed into a lake on its way back from Berlin.
BBC News

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-COVID-19 measures

 BERLIN — A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures..
WorldNews

Germany reports new record of 7,334 daily COVID-19 infections

 BERLIN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- New COVID-19 infections in Germany kept climbing and reached a new record with 7,334 cases within one day, bringing the total number..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Clashes between protesters and police in Berlin over eviction of 'anarcha-queer-feminist housing project' [Video]

Clashes between protesters and police in Berlin over eviction of 'anarcha-queer-feminist housing project'

Clashes have erupted between police and protesters during a demonstration outside the Liebig34 in Berlin on early Friday morning.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

The Soft Power Concept Of German Energy Foreign Policy

The Soft Power Concept Of German Energy Foreign Policy As part of its foreign policy, Germany hopes to promote energy transitions abroad through international energy partnerships. A new study by the Institute for...
Eurasia Review

Ilwad Elman awarded German Africa Prize 2020

 Somali-Canadian peace activist Ilwad Elman has been awarded the 2020 German Africa Prize. The German Africa Foundation has confirmed she will be honored later...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Cardinal Müller fears German bishops' 'synodal path' (National Catholic Register)

 Cardinal Gerhard Müller has voiced concern that the German bishops, in pursuing their “synodal path,” will in practice change Catholic teaching and...
Catholic Culture


Tweets about this