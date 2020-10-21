|
Police investigate attack on antique artworks on Berlin's Museum Island
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin police are investigating an attack that caused extensive damage to works of art and artefacts displayed at three locations on the German capital's Museum Island. Confirming earlier media...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Museum Island
Mysterious Berlin attack targets 70 museum artefactsThe attack took place on the German capital's Museum Island and took over two weeks to come to light.
BBC News
Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany
WW2 crashed bomber: Dental records to be used to identify airmenThe Short Stirling bomber was shot down and crashed into a lake on its way back from Berlin.
BBC News
Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-COVID-19 measuresBERLIN — A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures..
WorldNews
Germany reports new record of 7,334 daily COVID-19 infectionsBERLIN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- New COVID-19 infections in Germany kept climbing and reached a new record with 7,334 cases within one day, bringing the total number..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this