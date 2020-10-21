Global  
 

Kristen Welker: 5 things to know about the moderator of Thursday's presidential debate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Kristen Welker has been criticized by President Trump as "terrible & unfair." Get to know the White House correspondent ahead of the last debate.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate 00:27

 On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and...

Kristen Welker Kristen Welker American television journalist

Ahead of 3rd debate, Trump again goes after moderator. This time it's NBC's Kristen Welker he calls 'unfair.'

 Trump praised Welker in the past, complementing her in January for landing a gig on NBC's "Today" show. "They made a very wise decision," Trump said.
USATODAY.com

COVID-19, climate change among topics for presidential debate

 NBC News' Kristen Welker is moderating the final presidential debate, which will take place on October 22.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Voters receive threatening emails linked to overseas servers

 Voters in at least three states have received threatening emails that told them to vote for Trump "or else." CBS News reporter Melissa Quinn traced those emails..
CBS News

Biden heavily outspends Trump in closing weeks of campaign

 Going into the final full month of the presidential race, Biden had nearly three times as much to spend as Trump.
CBS News

ACLU filing: Parents of 545 separated migrant children still unable to be reached

 New information on the Trump administration's impact on families trying to cross the U.S. southern border has come to light. Lawyers say they cannot find the..
CBS News

Mute Button Coming To Final Presidential Debate [Video]

Mute Button Coming To Final Presidential Debate

Organizers of Thursday's final presidential debate announced new rules that give President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden two uninterrupted minutes to answer questions at the start of each..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:59Published
WEB EXTRA: Statement On Candidate Microphones At Presidential Debate [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Statement On Candidate Microphones At Presidential Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s microphones will be muted for portions of Thursday’s debate in..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published
President Trump To Take Part In Presidential Debate [Video]

President Trump To Take Part In Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump says he will participate in Thursday night's presidential debate with Joe Biden on Thursday night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

