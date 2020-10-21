Global  
 

Two dead in suspected gas explosion in west London

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Two dead in suspected gas explosion in west LondonTwo people have died after a suspected gas explosion at a shop underneath flats in west London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the scene on King Street, Southall on Wednesday morning and used specialist equipment including search dogs to look for people trapped inside the collapsed building. Station commander Paul Morgan said: “We can confirm that sadly two...
