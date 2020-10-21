Global  
 

Gang strikes on highway, takes away mobile phones worth ₹15 crore

Hindu Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Mobile phones being transported in a container were stolen, and the drivers of the vehicle were attacked at Melumalai in Shoolagiri in the early hour
