|
Stan Van Gundy will take over as New Orleans Pelicans head coach, replacing Alvin Gentry
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The Pelicans are hiring NBA veteran Stan Van Gundy as head coach. Van Gundy, 61, is 523-384 in 12 seasons with Miami, Orlando and Detroit.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Stan Van Gundy American basketball coach and analyst
New Orleans Pelicans American professional basketball team based in New Orleans, Louisiana
Saints owner Gayle Benson unharmed after attempted carjacking in New OrleansNew Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was stopped in her vehicle on Saturday when a man got into her vehicle, according to police.
USATODAY.com
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
LeBron James Says He 'Damn Sure Won’t Go Back And Forth' With President TrumpLeBron James is vowing NOT to engage in Twitter wars with President Trump before the election ... saying he "damn sure won't go back and forth" with #45. The..
TMZ.com
LeBron James on Black Voter Participation, Misinformation and TrumpIn an interview, the recently crowned N.B.A. champion addressed his latest political push: combating misinformation among Black communities before Election Day.
NYTimes.com
New book chronicles "love-hate" relationship between Shaq and KobeThe NBA has seen only a few true dynasties over the years, one of which was the Los Angeles Lakers of the early 2000s. In his new book, "Three Ring Circus," Jeff..
CBS News
Alvin Gentry
Miami City in Florida, United States
Miami officer facing discipline for wearing Trump mask at voting siteMiami Mayor Francis Suarez called the officer's behavior "unacceptable," and said disciplinary measures will be taken.
CBS News
Flight attendant slapped by passenger who refused to wear a maskPassengers have filmed a confrontation between a defiant anti-masker and a flight attendant on board a plane from Miami to Atlanta. A video of the incident was..
WorldNews
Called out for 'voter intimidation,' Florida officer faces discipline for wearing 'Trump 2020' mask at polling placeThe police officer, who was photographed while in line to vote, violated policies by promoting a political candidate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.
USATODAY.com
Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida
Harris in Florida pledges 'a change is coming'Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris kicked off her return to the campaign trail Monday at a drive-in car rally in Orlando to mark the first day of..
USATODAY.com
Could Donald Trump Jr follow in his father's footsteps and be US president?Donald Trump Jr's stump speech in Orlando appeared to be in trouble just minutes after he took to the stage during a bus tour with a cage fighter dubbed..
New Zealand Herald
Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Detroit Largest city in Michigan, United States
Detroit woman found alive in funeral home after being pronounced dead in August dies at 20In August, Beauchamp was pronounced dead and taken to a funeral home when the embalmer opened her body bag to find her breathing.
USATODAY.com
Michigan Woman Found Alive at Funeral Home Dies 8 Weeks LaterTimesha Beauchamp, 20, was declared dead in August, only to be found alive hours later at a funeral home near Detroit. She died on Sunday.
NYTimes.com
Michigan voters could play critical role in 2020 election"CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil hits the streets in suburban Detroit with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ahead of the 2020 presidential election...
CBS News
Water advocates call shutoff moratorium in Detroit "an absolute lifeline"But some fear the recent Michigan Supreme Court ruling could leave residents without access to water amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this