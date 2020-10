Ottawa professor apologizes for using N-word, regrets growing controversy Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

University of Ottawa professor Verushka Lieutenant-Duval has apologized for using the N-word during a class discussion, and said she's now worried the controversy is being taken up by people with extreme positions 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this