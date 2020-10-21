'Worse than you think': Meghan McCain, Josh Gad, more react to Rudy Giuliani in 'Borat 2'

Who Is Hunter Biden?



Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Hunter Biden was previously mentioned by Trump in the first presidential debate. Hunter's under scrutiny for his business dealings. He worked with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970