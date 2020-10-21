Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Persuading an undecided voter

BBC News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Erica listens to her aunt and her friend make their cases for voting Joe Biden or Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas

Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas 00:31

 U.S. President Donald Trump in Nevada Sunday (October 18) said his rival, Joe Biden, will cancel Christmas if he wins in November.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself' [Video]

Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, stumping for his former VP Joe Biden, said his administration "literally left the White House a pandemic playbook," adding that President Donald Trump "isn't going to suddenly protect all of us, he can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Man charged for threatening to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris

 A man was arrested after allegedly leaving a note threatening to kidnap and kill Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the home of a supporter of the Democratic..
CBS News
Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account [Video]

Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account

Former U.S. President Barack Obama rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported bank account in China, saying Trump may have paid more to foreign governments than he paid in U.S. federal income taxes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Trump campaigns in crucial swing state of North Carolina

 President Trump is returning to North Carolina where the latest CBS Battleground Tracker shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading by two..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Parents of 545 children separated at U.S. border can't be found

 Hundreds of parents and children who were separated at the U.S. border under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy remain unaccounted for. Manuel..
CBS News

US election 2020: Trump's impact on immigration - in seven charts

 Donald Trump campaigned for the presidency in 2016 with a pledge to bring down immigration. Did it happen?
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts [Video]

Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts

While campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden, President Obama reacts to reports that President Trump has a hidden Chinese bank account.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:30Published
Former President Barack Obama Speaks At South Philadelphia Rally For Joe Biden [Video]

Former President Barack Obama Speaks At South Philadelphia Rally For Joe Biden

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 04:00Published
Maryland Man Charged With Threatening To Kidnap Former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris [Video]

Maryland Man Charged With Threatening To Kidnap Former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris

A Maryland man is facing a federal charge after allegedly threatening former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris and supporters with a letter in Frederick in early October.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Growing NKorean nuclear threat awaits US election winner

Growing NKorean nuclear threat awaits US election winner “Where’s the war?” That’s how President Donald Trump defends his North Korea policy at campaign rallies even though he’s joined the list of U.S....
WorldNews Also reported by •Daily Caller

Trump, Biden campaigns prioritize swing state Pennsylvania two weeks before presidential election

 With time running out before the presidential election, the Trump and Biden campaigns are turning their attention to the swing states that will decide the race....
CBS News Also reported by •TMZ.com

Pollster Who Called Trump's 2016 Win: He'll Win Again

 The pollster who predicted President Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 election said Trump will win another term next month because of the "hidden vote. "Robert...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu US election 2020: Trump's impact on immigration - in seven charts https://t.co/XkWr8nhPZL 7 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Trump's immigration changes will affect California long after he's gone: Even after Trump stops hitting his favorit… https://t.co/pzWWl8KMBQ 3 days ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Even after Trump stops hitting his favorite punching bag, California will feel the impact of his immigration restri… https://t.co/2L3hKnMwk6 3 days ago

thyanhvo

Thy Anh Vo RT @brittny_mejia: Trump’s more than 400 executive actions to restrict immigration have had an outsized impact on the Golden State. His imm… 6 days ago

craigmatsuda

craig s matsuda RT @DanBeucke: From Valley tech workers to college students to DACA kids, Trump's anti-immigrant policies have had a sweeping impact on Cal… 6 days ago

DanBeucke

Dan Beucke From Valley tech workers to college students to DACA kids, Trump's anti-immigrant policies have had a sweeping impa… https://t.co/f9ggUlolN0 6 days ago

vbcbi1

Fedy Vieux-Brierre RT @latimes: Trump’s more than 400 executive actions to restrict immigration have had an outsized impact on the Golden State. More from @m… 6 days ago

latimes

Los Angeles Times Trump’s more than 400 executive actions to restrict immigration have had an outsized impact on the Golden State. M… https://t.co/5boDMRiiWq 6 days ago