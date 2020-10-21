US election: Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Persuading an undecided voter

David Kisamfu US election 2020: Trump's impact on immigration - in seven charts https://t.co/XkWr8nhPZL 7 minutes ago

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Trump's immigration changes will affect California long after he's gone: Even after Trump stops hitting his favorit… https://t.co/pzWWl8KMBQ 3 days ago

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Even after Trump stops hitting his favorite punching bag, California will feel the impact of his immigration restri… https://t.co/2L3hKnMwk6 3 days ago

Thy Anh Vo RT @brittny_mejia: Trump’s more than 400 executive actions to restrict immigration have had an outsized impact on the Golden State. His imm… 6 days ago

craig s matsuda RT @DanBeucke: From Valley tech workers to college students to DACA kids, Trump's anti-immigrant policies have had a sweeping impact on Cal… 6 days ago

Dan Beucke From Valley tech workers to college students to DACA kids, Trump's anti-immigrant policies have had a sweeping impa… https://t.co/f9ggUlolN0 6 days ago

Fedy Vieux-Brierre RT @latimes: Trump’s more than 400 executive actions to restrict immigration have had an outsized impact on the Golden State. More from @m… 6 days ago