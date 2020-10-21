|
Tanzania President John Magufuli: The man who 'banned' coronavirus
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
President John Magufuli’s idiosyncratic handling of Covid-19 has put Tanzania in the global spotlight.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Magufuli President of Tanzania
Tanzania elections: President Magufuli in landslide win amid fraud claimsJohn Magufuli is re-elected by a landslide - but the opposition has dismissed the results.
BBC News
Tanzanians vote in elections marred by accusations of fraud
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Tanzanians Vote Amid Allegations of Violence, FraudMillions of Tanzanians are voting in elections that will decide if President John Magufuli, known as the "Bulldozer" for targeting corruption and critics, will..
WorldNews
Tanzania election: President Magufuli hoping to secure 2nd term
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:45Published
Tanzania elections: Why pop stars are hailing President MagufuliHugely popular "bongo flava" musicians are kept on a tight leash when it comes to politics.
BBC News
Tanzania Country in East Africa
Tanzania elections: Opposition candidate released from custody
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:51Published
Tanzania's president poised to be declared election winnerTanzania’s president is poised to be declared the winner of Wednesday’s election, while the ruling party appears to have secured the two-thirds majority in..
WorldNews
Tanzania elections: Opposition leader Tundu Lissu 'won't accept poll results'Presidential candidate Tundu Lissu says the election was "marred by irregularities at all stages".
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this