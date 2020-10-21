Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tanzania President John Magufuli: The man who 'banned' coronavirus

BBC News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
President John Magufuli’s idiosyncratic handling of Covid-19 has put Tanzania in the global spotlight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Magufuli John Magufuli President of Tanzania

Tanzania elections: President Magufuli in landslide win amid fraud claims

 John Magufuli is re-elected by a landslide - but the opposition has dismissed the results.
BBC News
Tanzanians vote in elections marred by accusations of fraud [Video]

Tanzanians vote in elections marred by accusations of fraud

Analysts say President John Magufuli is likely to win re-election as opposition alleges ‘widespread irregularities’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Tanzanians Vote Amid Allegations of Violence, Fraud

 Millions of Tanzanians are voting in elections that will decide if President John Magufuli, known as the "Bulldozer" for targeting corruption and critics, will..
WorldNews
Tanzania election: President Magufuli hoping to secure 2nd term [Video]

Tanzania election: President Magufuli hoping to secure 2nd term

President John Magufuli and opposition's Tundu Lissu are competing in race some say has been marred by police violence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:45Published

Tanzania elections: Why pop stars are hailing President Magufuli

 Hugely popular "bongo flava" musicians are kept on a tight leash when it comes to politics.
BBC News

Tanzania Tanzania Country in East Africa

Tanzania elections: Opposition candidate released from custody [Video]

Tanzania elections: Opposition candidate released from custody

The opposition and the US have voiced their concerns over the credibility of Tanzania's elections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published

Tanzania's president poised to be declared election winner

 Tanzania’s president is poised to be declared the winner of Wednesday’s election, while the ruling party appears to have secured the two-thirds majority in..
WorldNews

Tanzania elections: Opposition leader Tundu Lissu 'won't accept poll results'

 Presidential candidate Tundu Lissu says the election was "marred by irregularities at all stages".
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Notre Dame President Ends Quarantine After COVID Diagnosis [Video]

Notre Dame President Ends Quarantine After COVID Diagnosis

Rev. John Jenkins, the president of Notre Dame University, has ended his quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus less than a week following his attendance at a White House event without..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:23Published
News 5's John Kosich talks with Vice President Mike Pence during Ohio visit [Video]

News 5's John Kosich talks with Vice President Mike Pence during Ohio visit

News 5's John Kosich talks with Vice President Mike Pence during Ohio visit

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:11Published
Tanzania election: Government accused of political repression [Video]

Tanzania election: Government accused of political repression

The opposition has accused Tanzania’s president of clamping down on opposition as a general election looms.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Tanzania: Ruling Party's Hussein Mwinyi Wins Zanzibar Presidential Election

 [East African] Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has on Thursday evening declared Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, son of Tanzania's second President, the new leader of...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •WorldNewsTerra DailyBBC News

Tanzania: Africa Update 2020 – Tanzania - Adams & Adams

 During October 2019, we travelled to Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania to conduct Brand Identification Training at the REACT workshop with the FCC officials to assist...
Mondaq Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Tanzania: Opposition Says 9 Members Shot Dead in Zanzibar, Candidate Arrested

 [RFI] Tanzania opposition party ACT Wazalendo has on Tuesday accused security forces of killing at least nine people in Zanzibar with six more injured, as ballot...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this