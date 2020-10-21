Global  
 

Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nation

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Trump Turns Up The Attacks, Obama Set To Make An Appearance

Trump Turns Up The Attacks, Obama Set To Make An Appearance 02:17

 The president went after "60 Minutes" and told supporters in Pennsylvania the nation will overcome the coronavirus pandemic soon. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Race for the White House: Obama delivers cutting take down of Trump

 Former United States President Barack Obama made a blistering and personal speech on behalf of the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania, just two weeks out from the..
New Zealand Herald
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself' [Video]

Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, stumping for his former VP Joe Biden, said his administration "literally left the White House a pandemic playbook," adding that President Donald Trump "isn't going to suddenly protect all of us, he can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account [Video]

Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account

Former U.S. President Barack Obama rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported bank account in China, saying Trump may have paid more to foreign governments than he paid in U.S. federal income taxes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania

 Former President Barack Obama campaigned for his former running mate Joe Biden in North Philadelphia by making a direct appeal to Black voters, who make up a..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump rape accuser in court

 A woman who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s arrived to court to hear lawyers argue whether Trump can substitute the United States for himself..
USATODAY.com

Parents of 545 children separated at U.S. border can't be found

 Hundreds of parents and children who were separated at the U.S. border under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy remain unaccounted for. Manuel..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid wedding refund battles 'caused so much stress and drama'

 Couples who postponed weddings during the pandemic tell of their battles to get their deposits back.
BBC News

Coronavirus: 'I caught Covid at my uncle's funeral'

 A man in India who spread coronavirus after catching it at a funeral reflects on his decision to attend.
BBC News

CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact

 U.S. health officials have redefined what counts as close contact with someone with COVID-19 to include briefer but repeated encounters (Oct. 21)
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Italians find new ways to eat out

 Traditional restaurants are trying to find ways of staying in business in a second wave of Covid-19.
BBC News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Man charged for threatening to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris

 A man was arrested after allegedly leaving a note threatening to kidnap and kill Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the home of a supporter of the Democratic..
CBS News

US election: Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Persuading an undecided voter

 Erica listens to her aunt and her friend make their cases for voting Joe Biden or Donald Trump.
BBC News

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Barack Obama Stumps for Biden in Philly, Takes Bullhorn to the Streets

 Joe Biden's campaign is pulling out the biggest gun right before the election -- Barack Obama in the flesh pounding the pavement for his ex-Veep. The former..
TMZ.com

Race for the White House: Obama urges black men not to sit election out

 Former United States President Barack Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch today for his former Vice-President, Joe Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia..
New Zealand Herald
Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate [Video]

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and graduated from Harvard College in 1998. Welker has been a White House correspondent for NBC News since 2011.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Obama Returns to the Campaign Trail For Biden [Video]

Obama Returns to the Campaign Trail For Biden

Barack Obama hits the campaign trail for Joe Biden. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:41Published
Late Night Tackles Trump’s Fauci Attacks [Video]

Late Night Tackles Trump’s Fauci Attacks

Comics mocked President Donald Trump for shifting rising COVID-19 cases onto the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:59Published
Trump’s Investigation Into ‘Unmasking’ Conspiracy Ends [Video]

Trump’s Investigation Into ‘Unmasking’ Conspiracy Ends

A federal investigation into the Obama administration’s “unmasking” of names in classified intelligence reports has ended, and no wrongdoing has been found.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published

Trump takes aim at familiar target: Obama

 Hours before former President Barack Obama headlined his first in-person rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Trump’s re-election...
FOXNews.com

US Election 2020: Obama makes debut for Joe Biden; to hold drive-in car rally in Philadelphia

 Former US President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
DNA Also reported by •Jerusalem PostCBS NewsDelawareonline

