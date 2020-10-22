|
Critics praise Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat 2' as 'fitfully funny' and 'urgently satirical'
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat is back! See what critics are saying about the "weirdly poignant" sequel, which has 85% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sacha Baron Cohen English actor, comedian, screenwriter, and film producer
Rudy Giuliani's Hand in His Pants in New 'Borat' SceneRudy Giuliani might have some 'splaining to do about an apparently compromising scene in Sacha Baron Cohen's new 'Borat' installment. President Trump's adviser..
TMZ.com
New 'Borat 2' pranks Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani in eyebrow-raising situationPresident Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani was pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen and caught in a possibly inappropriate situation in the new "Borat 2."
USATODAY.com
Borat will do a very nice stream on Twitch with DrLupoPhoto by Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Borat will be on Twitch soon. The Amazon-owned streaming service announced that Sacha Baron..
The Verge
Rotten Tomatoes American review aggregator for film and television, owned by Fandango
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this