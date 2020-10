FBI Director Wray, DNI Ratcliffe Say Iran, Russia Accessed Some Voter Registration Data



Top intelligence officials held a last-minute briefing with reporters on election security Wednesday night, announcing that Iran and Russia have taken actions in an attempt to compromise the election,.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:16 Published 53 minutes ago

Former CIA Head John Brennan: Trump's Presidency Has Given Russia Everything It's Wanted



Former CIA director John Brennan had a fraught relationship with US President Donald Trump, and now he remains one of Trump's sharpest critics. In his new memoir, 'Undaunted, Brennan told Business.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago