DSSR RT @dna: #Navratri2020 Day 6: Know all about Maa #Katyayani mantras, stotras, offerings #NavratriDay6 #NavratriSpecial #MaaDurga #Navratri… 10 minutes ago

DNA #Navratri2020 Day 6: Know all about Maa #Katyayani mantras, stotras, offerings #NavratriDay6 #NavratriSpecial… https://t.co/IPwgifobLY 12 minutes ago

Shivam Traders Happy Navratri 🙏 To know more about us, visit : https://t.co/e1mxNJYaPM. #MaaKatyayani #jaimatadi #HappyNavratri… https://t.co/z5p7b4D7zd 1 hour ago

NerdyFlow RT @GeetKrishna8: I finally finished my Goddess Durga. I can sleep peacefully now. Hey guys, please let me know your opinion about my art.… 2 hours ago

Geet Krishna I finally finished my Goddess Durga. I can sleep peacefully now. Hey guys, please let me know your opinion about my… https://t.co/0j2jE3momk 2 hours ago

News Jox Subho Sasthi 2020 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know About The Holy Day When Devi Bodhon Takes Place Amid Durga Puja During… https://t.co/fPL5cn6d9L 2 hours ago

Prashant Sharma RT @Crompton_India: Answer all 9 dishes correctly in each of the 9 Navratri posts, and stand a chance to be one of the 3 lucky winners of a… 3 hours ago