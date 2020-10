US Supreme Court Allows Pennsylvania 3-Day Extension For Ballots To Arrive



The justices were split 4-4. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:02 Published 2 days ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden discusses COVID and young Black voters at ABC Town Hall



Former Vice President Joe Biden discussed COVID, the Supreme Court and how he planned to sway young Black voters. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago