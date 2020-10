Perth's Scherri-Lee Biggs to vie for the Lord's approval in Celebrity Apprentice Australia Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The Nine News Perth weather presenter and former Miss Universe has been busy filming to impress British billionaire Lord Alan Sugar for the upcoming season of the show originally made famous by US President Donald Trump. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this