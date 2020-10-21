Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Covid: Barnsley shoppers react to South Yorkshire tier 3 move
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Covid: Barnsley shoppers react to South Yorkshire tier 3 move
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 (
12 hours ago
)
Shoppers in Barnsley react to the news South Yorkshire will move into tier 3 on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit:
PA - Press Association STUDIO
- Published
12 hours ago
South Yorkshire to be placed in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions
00:46
South Yorkshire will be the latest region placed into Tier 3 coronavirusrestrictions, the Sheffield City Region mayor has announced.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
OSIRIS-REx
NASA
John Ratcliffe
Barack Obama
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Jeffrey Katzenberg
Joe Biden
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
COVID 19
Rudy Giuliani
OxyContin
Iran And Russia
Halloween
Ryan Fitzpatrick
WORTH WATCHING
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'
US spacecraft touches surface of asteroid in mission to grab rock sample
Nokia to Build First Cellular Network on the Moon for NASA
U.S. says Iran, Russia tried interfering in 2020 election