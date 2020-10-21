Global  
 

Covid: Barnsley shoppers react to South Yorkshire tier 3 move

BBC News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Shoppers in Barnsley react to the news South Yorkshire will move into tier 3 on Saturday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: South Yorkshire to be placed in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

South Yorkshire to be placed in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions 00:46

 South Yorkshire will be the latest region placed into Tier 3 coronavirusrestrictions, the Sheffield City Region mayor has announced.

