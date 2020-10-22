Global  
 

'Leaving Neverland' accuser James Safechuck's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's companies dismissed

USATODAY.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A judge tossed the lawsuit of one of Michael Jackson's accusers, James Safechuck, from the "Leaving Neverland" documentary this week.
Michael Jackson: Court dismisses lawsuit from accuser James Safechuck

 James Safechuck claimed the star's companies allowed the star to abuse him and other children.
BBC News


