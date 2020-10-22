|
Rays offense wakes up in Game 2 to even World Series against Dodgers
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Brandon Lowe hits two home runs to lead the Rays offense in Game 2 of the World Series en route to a 6-4 win against the Dodgers. Series is tied 1-1.
