Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich rout Atletico Madrid despite coronavirus scare

DNA Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Bayern Munich's preparation for the UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid suffered a big jolt as Serge Gnabry tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the defending champions showed their mettle as they won 4-0 against Atletico Madrid to start their campaign on the ultimate high with their 12th straight win in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip 02:02

 Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ajax v Liverpool: Champions League match preview [Video]

Ajax v Liverpool: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the upcoming Champions League tie between Ajax and Liverpoolin Amsterdam.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph [Video]

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance [Video]

Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance

Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Bayern to host Atletico despite Gnabry's positive Covid test - UEFA

 UEFA have confirmed to AFP that Wednesday's Champions League clash between holders Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid will go ahead "as planned" despite Serge...
News24


Tweets about this

henne38

mona RT @dna: #UEFAChampionsLeague: #BayernMunich rout #AtleticoMadrid despite #coronavirus scare #UCL #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/dAE4Va5y… 5 minutes ago

dna

DNA #UEFAChampionsLeague: #BayernMunich rout #AtleticoMadrid despite #coronavirus scare #UCL #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/dAE4Va5yqh 8 minutes ago

Abdiel3__

🥶 RT @JagaCapping: Today’s Recap: 5-0 Cleeannn Sweep MLB World Series ⚾️🇺🇸 Rays ML (Live) -120 ✅ UEFA Champions League 🇪🇺⚽️ Porto TT over 0.… 16 minutes ago

JagaCapping

JAGA Capping Today’s Recap: 5-0 Cleeannn Sweep MLB World Series ⚾️🇺🇸 Rays ML (Live) -120 ✅ UEFA Champions League 🇪🇺⚽️ Porto TT… https://t.co/Kn0pcu7TuC 17 minutes ago

ESPNIndia

ESPN India - Luis Suarez has seen his teams concede 1⃣2⃣ goals in his last two meetings vs Bayern. - Real Madrid have lost 7⃣… https://t.co/taoWYWGnfh 21 minutes ago

beINSPORTS_AUS

beIN SPORTS 🤢 @Atleti manager @Simeone wasn't feeling so great after his side's 4-0 #UCL thrashing at the hands of @FCBayern https://t.co/KH3oKk64Jl 46 minutes ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: #UEFAChampionsLeague #BAYATM | Bayern Munich crushed Atletico Madrid 4-0 while Liverpool and Manchester City also won but R… 48 minutes ago

Oigetit_sports2

OigetitSports Reigning UEFA Champions League champions Bayern Munich got their title defence off to a flying start with a comfort… https://t.co/t8czwdIyQn 51 minutes ago