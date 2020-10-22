|
UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich rout Atletico Madrid despite coronavirus scare
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Bayern Munich's preparation for the UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid suffered a big jolt as Serge Gnabry tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the defending champions showed their mettle as they won 4-0 against Atletico Madrid to start their campaign on the ultimate high with their 12th straight win in...
