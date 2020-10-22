Facebook launches dating service in Europe

Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV



American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support. A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended.

