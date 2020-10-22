Global  
 

Facebook launches dating service in Europe

WorldNews Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Facebook launches dating service in EuropeFacebook Inc said on Wednesday it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns. The social media company had postponed the rollout of Facebook Dating in Europe in...
Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news [Video]

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news

[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports.

Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV [Video]

Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV

American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support. A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended.

DNA Special: How safe are social media platforms and apps?

 According to an estimate, about 180 crore photos are uploaded every week on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, which is equal to the..
Facebook Dating launches in Europe after lengthy delay

Facebook Dating, the social network’s competitor to Tinder and other dating apps, launches today in Europe..
