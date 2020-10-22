|
Facebook launches dating service in Europe
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns. The social media company had postponed the rollout of Facebook Dating in Europe in...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook, Inc. American social media and technology company
Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
Facebook American online social networking service
Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
DNA Special: How safe are social media platforms and apps?According to an estimate, about 180 crore photos are uploaded every week on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, which is equal to the..
DNA
Facebook Dating launches in Europe after lengthy delayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook Dating, the social network’s competitor to Tinder and other dating apps, launches today in Europe..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this