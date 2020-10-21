Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rudy Giuliani responds to Borat video

WorldNews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani responds to Borat videoDonald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani has described a video clip from the upcoming Borat film appearing to show him with his hand down his trousers as a “complete fabrication”. Mr Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and the president’s personal lawyer, said he...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

Rudy Giuliani Denies He Did Anything Wrong in New ‘Borat’ Movie

 President Trump’s personal lawyer has become caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” satire after he was shown with an actress in an edited scene.
NYTimes.com

Trump's lawyer Giuliani dismisses 'compromising' clip from new Borat film

 Rudy Giuliani describes as a "fabrication" a scene appearing to show him with hands down his trousers.
BBC News

Borat Borat 2006 mockumentary comedy film directed by Larry Charles

Borat will do a very nice stream on Twitch with DrLupo

 Photo by Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Borat will be on Twitch soon. The Amazon-owned streaming service announced that Sacha Baron..
The Verge
Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Netflix gives fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman’s last role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” & Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news about the loss of her third child.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:28Published
Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel to launch on Amazon Prime Video [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel to launch on Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to the 2006 hit comedy Borat will premiere onAmazon Prime Video. Details are thin on the ground about the film, but reportsin the US suggest it will launch on the streaming service worldwide before thepresidential election on November 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US approves $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan

 The Trump administration has approved the sale of more than a billion dollars worth of advanced weaponry for Taiwan in a move that will enrage China and further..
New Zealand Herald

Democrats to Boycott Barrett Vote, Senate GOP Pushes Ahead

 Senate Democrats are set to boycott voting on Supreme Courtnominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but there is little they can..
WorldNews
Trump says Obama underestimated him [Video]

Trump says Obama underestimated him

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory over Hillary Clinton saying, "I think the only one, the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama, Barack Hussein Obama."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
U.S. says Russia, Iran tried interfering in 2020 election [Video]

U.S. says Russia, Iran tried interfering in 2020 election

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both taken actions to try to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:22Published

US election: Donald Trump's getting his groove on and his supporters love it

 He adjusts his coat. He gazes out at the crowd. And then he goes for it.US President Donald Trump, a man who is famously particular about his appearance, is..
New Zealand Herald

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Mets' sale to Steve Cohen still has one hurdle to clear: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

 The sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen for $2.475 billion is set to be voted on by MLB owners, but the city's mayor will have a say before then.
USATODAY.com

Singapore to New York: The world's longest flight will restart in November

 The world's longest flight is returning to the skies, and this time it's going to fly even further. Singapore Airlines has announced the resumption of flights..
WorldNews

AOC’s debut Twitch stream is one of the biggest ever

 Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to being chosen to be an impostor during her first live-streamed round of Among Us, moments after saying she hoped..
The Verge

CBS Evening News, October 20, 2020

 Trump tied or trailing in battleground states he won in 2016; Sidewalk side hustle helps New York seamstress survive coronavirus pandemic
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians [Video]

Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians

The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump says there was about a '50/50' chance that his Ukrainian associate, Andrii Derkach, was a 'Russian spy.' Business Insider reports Rudy Giuliani also said..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Backs Joe Biden [Video]

Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Backs Joe Biden

Rudy Giuliani is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. His daughter wants you to vote for Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:00Published
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror" [Video]

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror"

Rudy Giuliani's daughter is urging Americans to get involved in this election and asking them to vote for Joe Biden. Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Trump's personal attorney, shared some..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Europe sees 9.2 lakh COVID-19 cases in a week

 The World Health Organization says Europe again reported a new high in the weekly number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic last week, recording more than...
Mid-Day

Adobe showcases new ‘Sneak’ projects with collaborative AR, AI video enhancements, more

 Adobe is holding the Adobe MAX 2020 conference this week, where the company introduced several new features and updates for its software such as Photoshop,...
9to5Mac

Microsoft Hones Edge in Time for Holiday Shopping

Microsoft Hones Edge in Time for Holiday Shopping Microsoft has aggressively updated its new Chromium version of the Edge browser with several features that should help you find gifts and save money while...
TechNewsWorld Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail

Tweets about this